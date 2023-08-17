Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 17th Aug 2023

Long delays on A55 in Cheshire following a collision and earlier car fire

Motorists on the A55 in Cheshire are facing significant delays following a collision between J39 A41 (Sainsbury’s / Boughton Heath Roundabout) and J38 A483 Wrexham Road (Posthouse Roundabout). ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

One lane has been closed, leading to a travel time of approximately 45 minutes. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This incident is separate from an earlier vehicle fire that occurred in the opposite direction, further compounding the traffic situation in the area. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Emergency services are on the scene, and drivers are being urged to approach the area with caution or seek alternative routes if possible. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A Traffic report for the area states: “Long delays and one lane closed due to crash on A55 Westbound from J39 A41 (Sainsbury’s / Boughton Heath Roundabout) to J38 A483 Wrexham Road (Posthouse Roundabout). Congestion to the M53. Travel time is around 45 minute. This is separate to the earlier vehicle fire in the opposite direction.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

There are also reports of an incident on the A55 in Flintshire, a traffic report states: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to collision on A55 Eastbound from J33 A5119 Northop Road (Northop) to J34 A494 (Ewloe).” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

