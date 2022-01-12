Covid closes Deeside cafe – owner suspects “maskless idiots” asking for directions to testing site are cause

The owner of a Deeside cafe forced to close due to a Covid outbreak has slammed maskless ‘idiots’ stopping at his premises and asking for directions to the local Coronavirus testing site.

Popular CJ’s Cafe, situated just off Welsh Road on Deeside Industrial Park, is around two miles from the testing site next to Toyota’s engine plant on the estate.

Cafe owner Clive Wickham has claimed people entering the popular cafe without masks who have been asking for directions to the Covid testing site are the possible cause of the outbreak.

In a post on the CJ’s Facebook page, Clive said: “Due to covid19 outbreak C J’s Cafe we will be closed until 19th January 2022 at the earliest.”

“We suspect this to be the doing of IDIOTS entering the cafe with no masks on and asking for directions to the testing site on zone 3 Deeside Industrial Park.”

He said: “We do apologise for any inconvenience to our customers.”

“But due to these IDIOTS my business now suffers and I have tried so hard for the last 22 months and spent silly money to stay open and protect customers and staff just for these persons to take it away.”

“Do us all a favour, if you have symptoms stay home take a test and let us small businesses stay open so we can earn a living as well so we can provide food and pay our bills just as you can.”

Speaking to Deeside.com, Clive said that at the moment he and his wife have tested positive for Covid, “we have had to close until next week and hope the other staff stay negative.”

Clive said that “had the council and testing centre put up signs correctly we would not have had so many people thinking it’s ok to go into a cafe to ask where the testing site is located. ”

“They put up some signs but then taken them away again.” He said.