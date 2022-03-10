Countess of Chester warning A&E experiencing ”extremely high attendances”
The Countess of Chester hospital has warned its Accident and Emergency department is currently facing ”extremely high attendances.”
It has called for people not to attend A&E unless it is a critical or life-threatening situation
Those suffering from minor ailments are being urged to ring the non-emergency NHS line on 111.
Posting a statement on social media this morning, Thursday, March 10, the hospital said: “We are experiencing extremely high attendances to our A&E.”
“Our staff are working exceptionally hard to see and treat patients as quickly as they can.”
“You can help us by only using A&E in an emergency, critical or life-threatening situation.”
“Anyone who attends A&E for anything else may face long waits as our teams will assess everyone in the department and see patients with the greatest need first.”
Choose well:
- Use NHS111 for health advice
- Visit a pharmacy for medication advice
- Only call 999 in a life-threatening emergency
- There is guidance on selecting the best service for you online here: https://bit.ly/countessae
- Or to seek advice from NHS 111 online, visit: https://111.nhs.uk
Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com