Posted: Thu 10th Mar 2022

Updated: Thu 10th Mar

Countess of Chester warning A&E experiencing ”extremely high attendances”

The Countess of Chester hospital has warned its Accident and Emergency department is currently facing ”extremely high attendances.”

It has called for people not to attend A&E unless it is a critical or life-threatening situation

Those suffering from minor ailments are being urged to ring the non-emergency NHS line on 111.

Posting a statement on social media this morning, Thursday, March 10, the hospital said: “We are experiencing extremely high attendances to our A&E.”

“Our staff are working exceptionally hard to see and treat patients as quickly as they can.”

“You can help us by only using A&E in an emergency, critical or life-threatening situation.”

“Anyone who attends A&E for anything else may face long waits as our teams will assess everyone in the department and see patients with the greatest need first.”

Choose well:

  • Use NHS111 for health advice
  • Visit a pharmacy for medication advice
  • Only call 999 in a life-threatening emergency
  • There is guidance on selecting the best service for you online here: https://bit.ly/countessae
  • Or to seek advice from NHS 111 online, visit: https://111.nhs.uk



