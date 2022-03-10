Countess of Chester warning A&E experiencing ”extremely high attendances”

The Countess of Chester hospital has warned its Accident and Emergency department is currently facing ”extremely high attendances.”

It has called for people not to attend A&E unless it is a critical or life-threatening situation

Those suffering from minor ailments are being urged to ring the non-emergency NHS line on 111.

Posting a statement on social media this morning, Thursday, March 10, the hospital said: “We are experiencing extremely high attendances to our A&E.”

“Our staff are working exceptionally hard to see and treat patients as quickly as they can.”

“You can help us by only using A&E in an emergency, critical or life-threatening situation.”

“Anyone who attends A&E for anything else may face long waits as our teams will assess everyone in the department and see patients with the greatest need first.”

Choose well: