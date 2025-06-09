Council to decide on 121-home scheme in Oakenholt

Flintshire County Council’s Planning Committee will consider plans this week for a major affordable housing scheme in Oakenholt.

Castle Green Homes is seeking permission to build 121 affordable homes on land at Quarry Farm and Leadbrook Drive, adjoining the eastern edge of Flint.

The development would include a mix of flats, bungalows and houses, alongside public open space, new access roads, landscaping and drainage infrastructure.

The site lies outside the town’s designated settlement boundary, but the council’s planning policy allows for affordable housing exceptions on adjoining land where there is a proven local need.

The homes would be built in partnership with local affordable housing providers, following demand highlighted by the council’s Housing Strategy team.

Following talks with the developer, the plans were revised to improve the mix of house types, provide formal and informal play areas, and address concerns about layout and amenity.

The application includes a 10-metre buffer zone to protect the nearby Croes Atti Roman Site, a Scheduled Ancient Monument. Archaeological monitoring will also be required during construction.

A new vehicular access is proposed off Ffordd Pedrog, with a separate emergency access and cycleway onto Leadbrook Drive. The site will also include pedestrian links to the surrounding area.

Consultation responses raised no objections from the council’s Highways and Ecology officers, Natural Resources Wales or Welsh Water, subject to conditions.

Flint Town Council’s response welcomed the affordable housing provision but raised concerns about the number of bungalows and the scheme’s density.

Public consultation attracted 55 objections, with residents citing concerns about loss of green space, traffic impacts, drainage, amenity, and the principle of developing an unallocated site.

Council planners are recommending the scheme be approved, subject to conditions and a legal agreement securing 100% affordable housing in perpetuity.

If approved, the homes will be delivered in a phased manner with measures in place to manage construction traffic, protect local wildlife, and safeguard archaeological remains.