Cost of Living Crisis: Meet the team of experts travelling around Flintshire offering essential money saving advice

The cost of living crisis is taking a heavy toll on households in Flintshire and the effects are expected to worsen.

Everyone is being squeezed by rising costs of food, petrol and energy bills and it is people on the lowest incomes who are hardest hit.

A team of experts have been free advice on benefits, energy bills, energy efficiency, water-saving and water tariffs.

The initiative is being run by Welsh Water with support from NEST, Groundwork North Wales, Warm Wales and Flintshire Citizens Advice.

The cost of living roadshows have been taking place in Flintshire town centres over the past few weeks, Buckley is the next stop on the list.

The team’s bright blue van will be parking up in the precinct car park on Thursday 16th June.

Welsh Water – which is a not-for-profit company – has over 1.3 million household customers in most of Wales and parts of England.

Nearly 130,000 of those customers have benefited from discounted bills through social tariffs – a larger number, proportionate to the company’s size, than any other water company.

As the cost of living crisis deepens the company has earmarked over £12 million over the next 12 months to support its vulnerable customers who are struggling with their water bills and wants to support an additional 50,000 low-income households.

Deeside.com popped along to Flint Retail Park last week to meet the team and have a chat about how they are helping some of the most vulnerable people in our community.

“The aim is to get out and about and talk to people to promote the schemes and tariffs we have”, said Tracy Jones from Welsh Water’s Customer Vulnerability Community Team.

A water tariff – sometimes referred to as water rates – is the price assigned by the regulator Ofwat to water supplied by a public utility through a piped network.

Tracy said: “We have tariffs for people who are low income, people who might have a medical condition or a large family.”

“Water meters can also offer a big saving in the right circumstances,” Tracy said.

“One man who came to see us today was advised he could make a big saving on his monthly tariff if he switched to a water meter.”

Tracy said, “The customer on is on standard rateable value which based on the size and value property, so in some cases, it’s more expensive, there is only two of them in their home so a water meter would be a much better option for them as they will pay just for what they use.”

Although it is worth noting that once a resident has a water meter installed it can be removed.

Another example which Deeside.com bore witness to, was a conversation between a pensioner who had pulled up on his mobility scooter, the friendly chat ended with the gentleman being advised he could make a near £20 a month saving on his water bill as he was eligible for a social tariff.

Tracy said, “our average ratable value bill is £550, our HelpU tariff – designed to help the lowest income households – is capped at £266, so that’s a potential saving of £230 a year for eligible households.”

She said: “Households are facing a wave of rising living costs so it’s vital that customers ask for help.”

“We would encourage all Welsh Water customers who are struggling to make ends meet at this difficult time to contact us.”

Also offering advice on the day was Dylan Mclellan from Welsh Government’s NEST scheme, which aims to make ‘your home warmer and more energy-efficient.’

Dylan said, “NEST offers home energy efficiency improvements at no cost.”

“We can install free boilers, central heating systems and insulation to help households on low incomes to keep warm and reduce the cost of their energy bills.”

“We can save someone about £500 or £600 pounds a year if not more,” he said.

Dylan said: “People are genuinely concerned about the cost of living, the ideal situation for us is when someone pops in for a chat, we can see if they qualify for a package of energy efficiency improvements at no cost.”

“The thing is, it’s not really a saving, it’s just putting people back to where they were because the cost of living has gone up that much.” He said.

“We can arrange for a home house assessment to see if people are eligible for the household improvement.”

“If someone is eligible we will send out a surveyor to the property and they’ll determine what they can do to make my house more energy and heat efficient.” Dylan said.

“We also signpost them to a huge range of partners, one being Citizens Advice who can help with the energy debt.”

“But sometimes it’s the little things, the behavioural changes that can also make a difference to household energy costs” He added.

“Turning the heating down, turning washing machines down to 30 degrees, doing full loads, this is the sort of advice we give when people pop in to see us,” Dylan said.

Emma Davies, a community worker with Warm Wales has also been onboard the roadshow van.

Warm Wales is working to tackle fuel poverty so everyone has a warm and safe home.

Emma said: “We look at the smaller fixes from energy-saving tips and helping to maximise people’s income.”

She is all too aware of the impact the cost of living crisis is having on people.

Helping one family the other day, Emma said, “we looked at their income and expenditures and we went through everything completely, and to be honest about it, there was just nothing spare at the end of the month.”

“We can source things that hard-up households are struggling to afford and liaise with charities to help with things like furniture for example, that in turn can offset costs for energy and food,” Emma said.

Alison Mowlem, energy advisor at Flintshire Citizens Advice highlighted an issue that the roadshow team are helping to bridge, digital exclusion.

She said, “there are still so many people who are not online, we have people who come to us who have learning difficulties or struggle with a disability and if they can’t get online they have to call.”

“They can get pushed from pillar to post with what are essentially robots on the end of a phone.”

“In the end, people are just people slipping through the net.”

The great thing about Flintshire is if you have a problem with housing and housing benefit, for example, you can go and see someone face to face at a Connects centre.

“However, there is very little if you have got an energy issue, there’s nowhere to turn, this is why the roadshow is really great I think because if someone has an energy-related issue they can come and see us.”

The Cost of Living Roadshow will be in Buckley on Thursday, June 16 in the Precinct Way Car Park from 10am to 3pm.

The team will also be at Broughton shopping park on June 22.