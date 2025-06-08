Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 8th Jun 2025

Coronation Street Star Joins Theatr Clwyd Autumn Production

Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver will join the cast of Snake In The Grass, this autumn’s headline production at Theatr Clwyd.

The production is a co-production between Theatr Clwyd and Octagon Theatre Bolton.

It will run at Theatr Clwyd from 15 September to 4 October, before transferring to the Octagon Theatre in Bolton from 9 to 25 October.

Sue Cleaver is best known for playing Eileen Grimshaw in Coronation Street since 1994.

She has also appeared on Loose Women, I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, and in the UK tour of Sister Act.

She will be joined by Nicola Stephenson, whose stage credits include Our Country’s Good (Lyric Hammersmith), Mumsie (Hull Truck), and The Empress (RSC). Her television appearances include Maternal (ITV), Father Brown (BBC), and The Long Shadow (ITV).

Completing the cast is Lisa Zahra, returning to Theatr Clwyd after her appearance in Isla in 2021. Her other stage credits include Odyssey 84 (Sherman Theatre), Baba Joon (The Other Room/GrandAmbition), and Grenfell (National Theatre).

The production will be directed by Francesca Goodridge, who previously directed the 2024 production of Rope at Theatr Clwyd.

Tickets are available from theatrclwyd.com and octagonbolton.co.uk.

