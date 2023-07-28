Cornist Lane in Flint shut following a road traffic collision
North Wales Police have issued a warning to motorists following a collision that has led to the closure of a road in Flint.
Police have said Cornist Lane will remain shut for ‘for some time’, with drivers urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.
The closure affects Cornist Lane in both directions from Old London Road to Lleprog Lane.
The circumstances surrounding the accident are not yet known.
A traffic report confirmed the closure, indicating that the disruption is likely to impact road users significantly.
The police statement, released on social media, read, “Road Closure; due to a RTC Cornist Lane in Flint is currently closed, and will be for some time. Please avoid the area.”
Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News