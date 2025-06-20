Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 20th Jun 2025

Contraflow set up on A55 after tunnel blaze

Traffic is now moving in both directions through the Conwy Tunnel after a major vehicle fire forced a full closure on Wednesday.

A contraflow system has been established in the eastbound tunnel, allowing one lane of traffic to flow in each direction. The westbound tunnel remains shut as engineers carry out detailed inspections and safety checks.

The fire broke out just before 2pm on 19 June and prompted a multi-agency emergency response. While the fire was swiftly brought under control and there were no fatalities, damage assessment is ongoing.

Motorists are being advised to allow extra time for journeys and check Traffic Wales for the latest information. With warm weather expected over the weekend, congestion along the A55 and surrounding routes is likely.

Traffic Wales has reminded drivers:
“Stay in your vehicle unless it’s unsafe to do so. Keep your engine off if stationary for long periods. If available, use air conditioning or open windows to cool the interior. Keep hydrated—carry water if you’re setting off on long journeys.”

Efforts to fully reopen the tunnel and restore normal traffic conditions are continuing.

Latest News

  • Flintshire cancer survivor issues screening plea
  • A55: Police advise hauliers to avoid Conwy Tunnel contraflow
  • Sustainable Investing: The Latest Trends in the UK Financial Market


