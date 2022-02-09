Connah’s Quay Nomads “vigorously refute” allegations club breached Cymru Premier rules

Title holders Connah’s Quay Nomads have said the club vigorously refutes allegations it breached Cymru Premier rules after being charged with fielding an ineligible player.

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) confirmed today, Wednesday, February 9, the Nomads have been sanctioned for an alleged rule breach.

If found guilty it could mean a hefty points deduction for the team which is currently lying 6th in the Welsh Premier League.

The charge is related to the signings of former Wales international Neal Eardley and Portuguese midfielder Paulo Mendes.”

Nomads signed Neal Eardley in October 2021, having already signed Paulo Mendes on 2nd September, after the transfer window closed.

However Nomads have said Mendes signed on August 31st, before the transfer window closed.

The is “somewhat surprised” that a disciplinary charge – which it disputes – “has been brought into the public domain,” Nomads have said.

The club’s solicitors “will review these and respond accordingly within the next seven days.”

Connah’s Quay Nomads have issued the following statement:

“The Club are aware of the FAW Press Statement issued earlier today, regarding an alleged breach of JD Cymru Premier rules.”

“To be 100% clear – we dispute all charges.”

“As the current JD Cymru Premier champions, Connah’s Quay Nomads have always sought to help improve the standards of Welsh Football, evidenced by the club’s several consecutive years as Tier 1 and UEFA Licence holders and our thriving academy setup.”

“Our administration setup, which is entirely reliant on volunteers, works at all times to uphold the standards of the JD Cymru Premier, and has been actively involved with steering groups to aid improvements of the league in years to come.”

“We are somewhat surprised that a disciplinary charge, refuted vigorously by the Club, has been brought into the public domain by the FAW – perhaps this sets a precedent and allows all Clubs charged in the future, to comment on subsequent charges without being fined by the FAW for doing so?”

“These charges, received yesterday, are actually amended (new) charges to those previously received earlier in December from the FAW.”

“Our solicitors will review these and respond accordingly within the next seven days.”

“We note the FAW state that this matter has now been immediately referred to an independent arbitration panel, over riding the traditional FAW process of Charge – Response – Hearing – Decision – Appeal.”

“We have been informed this is a decision made by the FAW’s CEO, as set out in FAW Rule 40.1.”

“Our lawyers will also be looking into this as it does appear to short cut a process intended to allow a full defence and appeal to be heard.”

“Furthermore, we will also be questioning the phrase “Independent Arbitration Panel”, given that:-

a. The Club has had no input into selecting this panel

b. The company appointed, Sporting Resolutions, is a company that FAW Discipline Manager Ian Fisher, who has fronted this case for the last three months, does freelance work for, as evidenced on his Linkedin profile.”

“We will issue a further response tomorrow, Thursday 10th February, meanwhile the team continue to prepare for a huge derby game against Flint Town United this Friday in their attempt to secure a Top Six spot.”