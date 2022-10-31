Deeside.com > News

Connah’s Quay maintenance workshop could become a dog grooming parlour

A former maintenance workshop in Connah’s Quay could become a dog grooming parlour.

A change of use application has been submitted to Flintshire Council for part of the Golftyn Service and MOT Station on Church Road in the town.

The building earmarked for the change of use is currently a workshop and storage area attached to the MOT service centre at the site, but if plans are given the go-ahead it would become a dog-grooming facility.

If granted, the development would lead to the employment of one full-time and one part-time member of staff.

Huw Evans Planning, acting on behalf of the applicant, has submitted a statement in support of the proposal.

It explains that only clients who have made a prior appointment would be attending which will limit traffic to the site and that will also ease any demand on parking spaces.

The statement says: “This brief planning statement is submitted in support of the proposed change of use of the former maintenance workshop at Golftyn Service Station.

“The proposed use is that of a dog grooming parlour to which clients bring their dogs on a prior appointments only basis.

“This reduces traffic flows to the site at any one time limiting the required parking spaces to two to allow for any change over with the proprietor using one of the other existing parking spaces on site.”

The statement also outlines that there will only be minor external changes made to the building.

It adds: “The only changes to the external appearance of the current building is the replacement of the roller shutter door with a glazed shop front on solid panels below.

“The site has the benefit of existing commercial use and will not conflict with either planning policy or the operation of the adjoining MoT Station.”

A consultation period on the plans is open until November 12.

Flintshire Council’s planning committee will make a decision on the application at a future date.

