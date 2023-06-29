Connah’s Quay bar could be turned into seven apartments if planning application is given green light
A well-known bar in Connah’s Quay may be set to take on a new identity if Flintshire County Council approves plans.
Neptune Architectural submitted an application this week on behalf of the landowner to convert the Boathouse Sports Bar into a residential complex of seven apartments.
The bar, located in Connah’s Quay Precinct, is within a parade of shops and businesses which includes two bookmakers, a cafe, funeral directors and takeaway.
The planning application documents note, “The site itself exists in a predominantly commercial area and consists of two commercial units with additional accommodation above.”
“They are presently used as a bookmaker and as a bar respectively – the bar owners have served notice to vacate the premises, and this is expected to happen imminently.”
“With regard to the ground floor conversion of the existing bar, this property is known to have been suffering post-pandemic and has not been profitable.”
The transformation does not affect the neighbouring betting shop, as noted in the documents.
The plans involve significant modifications to the existing structure, including a first-floor rear extension over the previously bustling bar area.
The proposed apartment complex is set to comprise six two-bedroom units and one one-bedroom unit.
Neptune Architectural stated that the design reflects a modern aesthetic, mirroring the nearby Connah’s Quay Town Council building.
The application states, “In our assessment, there is a range of similar bar facilities within a relatively short distance of the application premises – with The Ship and the Naval being within 700m of the site. Thus, compliance with the first criterion of Policy S11 is assured. In their pre-application response, the Council offered no objections on the basis of policy principle.”
While the change may cause concern for some residents regarding potential privacy and parking issues, Neptune Architectural has addressed these in its application.
The design allows for a reasonable separation distance from neighbouring properties, comparable to other local streets, and the applicant has commissioned a Transport Statement to further examine the parking issue.
Notably, no formal designated parking will be provided, as the development aims to encourage use of the wide range of public transport options available in the area.
Further efforts to ensure minimal environmental impact include a Preliminary Roost Assessment, which found negligible potential for bat roosting in the area.
Summarising the application, Neptune Architectural said the proposed development “yields a positive sustainable development with few negative considerations.”
"The proposals would provide for a more efficient and effective use of land in a sustainable location and would provide for much-needed housing with good, convenient access to public transport that would not be car dependent."
