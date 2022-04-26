A548 Chester Road reported to be partially blocked following a collision
The A548 Chester Road in Oakenholt is reported to be partially blocked following a collision.
Traffic is building up in the area.
The happened near the junction for the recycling centre.#
A traffic report for the area states:
“Partially blocked and heavy traffic due to crash on A548 Chester Road at the Recycling Centre. Recovery has been requested.”
