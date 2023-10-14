Colwyn Bay: Police launch appeal for help locating missing 13 year old girl
North Wales Police have called on the public’s help in locating a 13-year-old girl who has gone missing from the Colwyn Bay area.
Isla Williams Anderson was last seen on CCTV entering Colwyn Bay train station at 5:48am on the morning of Friday 13th October 2023.
Standing at about 5ft1, Isla is described as being of slim build with long blonde hair and blue eyes.
She was understood to be wearing grey combat-style trousers, a black top, and jacket and black Nike trainers, she was seen carrying a black bag.
Police said in a statement on social media, “Isla’s friends and family are extremely concerned for her welfare and urge anyone with information to come forward.”
Latest News