Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 3rd Jun 2025

Collision shuts A55 westbound between Dobbs Hill and Ewloe

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A stretch of the A55 westbound has been closed following a collision involving a van towing a caravan which reportedly overturned on the carriageway.

The incident occurred between Junction 35 at Dobshill and Junction 34 at Ewloe, shortly before 4.55pm today.

Traffic was held in both lanes following the collision.

Vehicles trapped behind the scene are being turned around and directed up the exit slip road at Junction 35.

Some traffic at the front of the queue has been allowed past the scene under supervision.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area and expect delays while emergency services respond.

Traffic on surrounding roads looks to be building up.

A Traffic report for the area states: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to collision on A55 North Wales Expressway Westbound from J35 A550 (Dobbs Hill) to J34 A494 (Ewloe). Congestion to J36 (Warren Bank Interchange). Surrounding routes around Hawarden and Penymynydd are also congested as traffic seeks an alternative. Just prior to 16:55 all traffic was held. Trapped traffic has been released.’

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected] Latest News

  • Demand for granny annexes surges at Flintshire firm
  • Talking and daydreaming cause most road errors, RAC study finds
  • Chester Zoo welcomes UK-EU move on animal transfers

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Demand for granny annexes surges at Flintshire firm

    News

    Talking and daydreaming cause most road errors, RAC study finds

    News

    Chester Zoo welcomes UK-EU move on animal transfers

    News

    Calls grow for independent watchdog to oversee Senedd misconduct cases

    News

    Welsh Government increases grants for adult learners

    News

    Chester pizzeria shortlisted for top European award

    News

    Welsh Government dips into £36m reserves to plug National Insurance gap

    News

    North Wales toddler the face of children’s hospices summer campaign

    News

    Hawarden Rangers host trials for 2025/26 U12 girls

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn