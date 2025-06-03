Collision shuts A55 westbound between Dobbs Hill and Ewloe

A stretch of the A55 westbound has been closed following a collision involving a van towing a caravan which reportedly overturned on the carriageway.

The incident occurred between Junction 35 at Dobshill and Junction 34 at Ewloe, shortly before 4.55pm today.

Traffic was held in both lanes following the collision.

Vehicles trapped behind the scene are being turned around and directed up the exit slip road at Junction 35.

Some traffic at the front of the queue has been allowed past the scene under supervision.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area and expect delays while emergency services respond.

Traffic on surrounding roads looks to be building up.

⚠Road Traffic Collision⚠ 📍A55 westbound between J35 Dobshill – J34 Ewloe Lane 1 closed | Traffic Officers attending. pic.twitter.com/L3VnMCq7kA — Traffic Wales North & Mid (@TrafficWalesN) June 3, 2025

A Traffic report for the area states: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to collision on A55 North Wales Expressway Westbound from J35 A550 (Dobbs Hill) to J34 A494 (Ewloe). Congestion to J36 (Warren Bank Interchange). Surrounding routes around Hawarden and Penymynydd are also congested as traffic seeks an alternative. Just prior to 16:55 all traffic was held. Trapped traffic has been released.’