Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 25th Aug 2023

Collision on A55 in Flintshire closes one lane as holiday traffic peaks

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Motorists travelling westbound on the A55 North Wales Expressway and M56 are experiencing significant delays due to holiday traffic and a collision in Flintshire ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A collision on the A55 westbound, between Junction 35 at Dobbs Hill and Junction 34 at Ewloe, has led to the closure of one of the two lanes. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Consequently, queueing traffic has formed in the area, causing substantial delays. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

However, this isn’t the only challenge for drivers on the A55. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Slow traffic was also reported on the expressway in both directions, ranging from Junction 33A (Northop Hall West) to Junction 32A A5026 (Pentre Halkyn). ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Meanwhile, the M56 westbound, particularly stretching from Junction 9 M6 J20 (Lymm Interchange) to Junction 14 A5117 (Chester Services / Helsby), is also seeing its share of queueing traffic, once again intensified by the holiday rush. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • North Wales Health board to submit qualified set of accounts to Welsh Government next week
  • Flintshire Trading Standards Alert: Rise in bogus repair calls claiming to be from the council
  • North Wales Health Board vows to learn lessons brought up by harrowing Letby case

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    North Wales Health board to submit qualified set of accounts to Welsh Government next week

    News

    Flintshire Trading Standards Alert: Rise in bogus repair calls claiming to be from the council

    News

    North Wales Health Board vows to learn lessons brought up by harrowing Letby case

    News

    Shocking RSPCA figures show over 40% increase in calls alleging cruelty to dogs in Flintshire

    News

    Urgent renewed appeal: Connah’s Quay man missing for over a week, police seek public’s help

    News

    MS ‘concerned’ as 10% North Wales GP practices close in a decade

    News

    Fresh step towards men’s mental and physical wellbeing – Flintshire ‘Hike Club’ set for inaugural walk on Sunday

    News

    Its Rob & Ryan, Chester Zoo’s Humboldt penguin chicks named after Wrexham’s Hollywood owners

    News

    Commissioner warns of older Welsh residents feeling ‘trapped’ this bank holiday due to lack of public toilet

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn