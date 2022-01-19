Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 19th Jan 2022

Collision on A494 in Deeside causing delays

Delays on the A494 in Deeside are beginning to ease following an earlier collision.

The incident happened just before 8am on the eastbound side at Aston Hill.

One lane was closed but that has since reopened according to traffic reports.

Congestion remains up to the A55 and Northop Hall.


A local traffic report states: “Queueing traffic due to earlier accident on A494 Aston Road Northbound (Eastbound) from B5125 to Plough Lane. Lane one (of three) was closed following an accident that happened just before 08:00, delays remain heading towards Queensferry. All lanes have been re-opened.”



