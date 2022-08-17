Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 17th Aug 2022

Updated: Wed 17th Aug

Collision closes one lane of Deeside Industrial Park Interchange roundabout

There are reports of a lane closure on Deeside Industrial park Interchange Roundabout following a two-vehicle collision.

The lane closure is near the A494 entry slip road.

The fire service was at the scene but has since left.

A traffic report for the area states: “One lane closed and slow traffic due to crash, two vehicles involved on A548 Green Lane East at A494 Welsh Road (Shotwick / Birkenhead Turn Off).

On the roundabout.

Camera shows vehicles involved and fire services have left the scene, however lane one (of two) remains closed on the roundabout near the Queensferry entry slip heading onto the A494 as police remain on scene”

