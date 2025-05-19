Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 19th May 2025

Collision causes 60-minute tailbacks on M56

Drivers heading eastbound on the M56 are facing severe delays this evening following a multi-vehicle collision near Junction 14 for Chester Services and Helsby.

One of three lanes remains closed between J14 (Stanlow) and J12 (Runcorn), with National Highways reporting delays of up to 60 minutes in the area. Police had held all traffic temporarily earlier this afternoon, but vehicles are now passing the scene slowly.

The collision was first reported shortly before 4.30pm. A traffic update confirmed congestion stretching back to J15 (M53 interchange) eastbound, with tailbacks also forming westbound towards J11 (Preston Brook) as motorists slow to look at the scene.

A statement from National Highways: North West said: “There are 60 minute delays on the #M56 eastbound between J14 #Stanlow and J12 #Runcorn. 1 lane (of 3) is closed following an earlier collision. Police did have traffic stopped for some time. National Highways traffic officers are now on scene awaiting recovery.”

