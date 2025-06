Coleg Cambria appeals refusal of Deeside all-weather pitch

Coleg Cambria hopes a new sports and recreation facility that would “benefit people of all ages across north east Wales” will be given the green light.

The college is appealing a decision by Flintshire County Council’s planning committee to refuse an application to construct an all-weather pitch at its Deeside site in Connah’s Quay.

Supported by the Johan Cruyff Foundation, which promotes and delivers impactful international sports and community play projects around the world, inspired by the late Netherlands, Ajax and Barcelona superstar, the Kelsterton Road scheme would include associated fencing, access, and lighting.

The new sports facility is also being backed by the Cymru Football Foundation, an independent charity delivering on the Football Association Wales’ strategic commitment to develop inspirational fit-for-future football facilities across the country.

Cambria’s Head of Commercial Operations Maria Stevens says the 1,770 square-metre development will focus on the “health and wellbeing of the community” and provide learners with a place to gain valuable practical experience, for a multitude of sports including netball, hockey, football and more.

“We are disappointed that the development was minded for approval by the county’s planning officers,” said Maria.

“With regard to claims of increased noise and light pollution, the proposed hours mirror the stadium’s usage so that would not have an impact, and the houses are more than 45 metres away, so light pollution was also not an issue.

“This would not just be another football pitch, and it is not for use by one team; if approved it will be a purpose-built, all-weather, multi-sport court designed to support grassroots, disability and inclusive sport, which is why we are so determined it goes ahead.

We are aware from studies over many years that the reduction of safe spaces such as this for young people can contribute to boredom and anti-social behaviour. Where projects provide that type of provision there is a positive impact not only on behaviour but also health and mental wellbeing.

“From the feedback we’ve had already, notably from local teams and sports clubs, there is a demand for this and real sadness at the decision, so we hope the planning committee will revisit and reconsider our application.”

Sean Regan, Curriculum Director for Technical Studies at Deeside, added: “Our hope is it will be utilised by people of all ages, notably children whose schools do not have these specialist facilities, promoting health, wellbeing and exercise across the college and the region.

“In collaboration with the Cymru Football Foundation (CFF) and Cruyff Foundation, which will part-fund the project together, we still hope to see it built this year.”

Flintshire planners refused the initial proposal for the all-weather pitch over concerns about extended hours, noise, light pollution and parking pressures.

In 1997, Johan Cruyff set up his Foundation to encourage boys and girls to develop through sport and exercise.

The organisation has been a huge success, notably its Cruyff Courts, mini sports pitches which encourage and promote skill, speed, teamwork and build confidence on the ball.

Currently, up to 20 local clubs use Cambria’s facilities for sports including women’s netball squads, Connah’s Quay Tigers Pan-Disability football team, athletes and primary and secondary schools.

