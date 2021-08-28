Children eligible for free school meals can apply for school uniform grant

The start of a new academic year usually means splashing out on new uniforms which can prove to be a costly outgoing.

According to The Children’s Society, on average families with children at secondary school are paying more than £300 per child – which is around £4,000 throughout their entire education.

In comparison at junior school level the bill for an entire set of basic back-to-school clothes, (assuming your school is flexible on where you buy them) can cost over £170 per child.

A Covid Realities partnership project between the Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG), the Nuffield Foundation, and the universities of York and Birmingham, suggests parents are going without food and other essentials to buy uniforms and kit for the school year.

In Wales, learners eligible for free school meals can apply for a grant of £125 per learner, and £200 for those learners entering year 7, recognising the increased costs associated with starting secondary school.

Learn more about the Pupil Development Grant to see if your child is eligible.

Much of the high cost historically is because of school uniform policies that make parents buy specific items from selected shops.

But there are ways to cut down on the cost of the “back to school” bill. Here are a few tips:

Use local social media selling groups where parents swap school uniforms if they’re in a good condition

If you have more than one child, then hang on to old uniforms and pass them down to younger siblings

Buy uniforms a bit larger than you think you need because children grow very quickly and you can always take up the hems of trousers and bring them down again

Make use of coupons, promotions and always shop around for textbooks or technology

In the long term you may want to consider opening a savings account so you can manage your finances better in the future

Shopping for uniforms at the local supermarket is the perfect choice if the school is flexible about where to buy them. If not then buy them over time rather than all at once

We all know how easy it is for your child to lose items in school, so remember to label every piece!

Credit unions offer a range of financial services to help you overcome the difficulties of paying for new school uniforms.

Whether this is through a regular saving scheme or by applying for an affordable loan, we’re here to help.

You can even save up your Child Benefit Allowance or repay a loan with it, which could help towards the costs of school uniforms and Christmas.

