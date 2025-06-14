Chester’s Midsummer Watch Parade returns next weekend

Chester’s historic Midsummer Watch Parade returns to the city centre on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 June, setting off from Town Hall Square at 2pm each day.

Dating back to 1498, the Midsummer Watch is one of the oldest street parades in the country and features a host of medieval characters including the famous Chester giants.

This year’s event will see the debut of a newly built giant created by artist Russell Kirk, who also directs and performs in the parade. Returning guests from Carlisle Council will join the festivities, caring for the Antelope and Bactrian Camel characters.

Lord Mayor of Chester, Councillor Sherin Akhtar, who will join Sunday’s parade, said: “This parade has been a firm favourite on the streets of Chester in its current form since 1989, but its origins can be traced back to 1498.

“The Summer Watch was originally performed by the City Guilds at Midsummer. It was disbanded in the 1670s before being revived featuring the Chester family of giants, the father, mother and two daughters, towering four metre figures.

“Don’t miss the Midsummer Watch Parade, I’d like to thank Russell and the massive cast that includes over 150 school children.”

On Saturday, Sara Smith, President of the Freemen and Guilds of the City of Chester, will accompany the Sheriff of Chester, Councillor Simon Eardley, onboard the Lord Mayor’s Chariot. The Lord Mayor will join the chariot on Sunday.

Led by the City Guilds and Chester’s Karamba Samba Band, the parade features a colourful array of characters including dragons, angels, ravens, unicorns, green men, hobby horses, and St Werburgh with her geese. Other figures include Cernunnus the Celtic lord of the forest, Balaam’s Ass, and a devil band.

More recent additions include an antelope discovered in the archives, and the Hippogriff from Greek mythology. This year’s parade will also include Chester Pirates aboard their ship, pursued by the Royal Navy and a giant octopus.

School children from across the area have helped create parade characters through workshops. Dee Point pupils will appear as fish, Guilden Sutton as suns, Belgrave as geese and Grosvenor Park as ravens.

The route takes in St Werburgh Street, Eastgate Street, The Cross, and Bridge Street before returning to Town Hall Square for a finale.

Further information, including photos and parade history, can be found at: midsummerwatch.co.uk