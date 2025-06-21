Chester Zoo marks World Giraffe Day with sleep study

Chester Zoo is celebrating World Giraffe Day today (21 June) by sharing surprising insights into giraffe sleep — and raising funds to help protect the species in the wild.

In the wild, northern giraffes sleep for just 30 minutes per day, often in five-minute bursts while standing.

Their need to remain alert to predators like lions means they rarely lie down, and even drinking water requires a vulnerable, awkward position.

At Chester Zoo, researchers have studied giraffe sleep for over 100 hours, revealing key differences based on age, sex and life experiences.

One finding shows male giraffes spend more time in REM sleep — a lighter sleep phase — than females.

The zoo’s giraffes now live in the new Heart of Africa house, designed with their wellbeing in mind.

Staff closely monitor their sleeping patterns to ensure a safe, calm environment free from threats, which helps improve their health and behaviour.

Chester Zoo is also involved in global conservation efforts.

Working with the Giraffe Conservation Foundation and Uganda Wildlife Authority, the zoo supported the reintroduction of giraffes to the Pian Upe Wildlife Reserve in Uganda, where numbers are now rising.

To support further conservation work, the zoo is hosting its annual Run for Nature fundraiser.

Participants can choose from 5K, 10K, or children’s races.

Entry includes free zoo admission, early access to the giraffe enclosure on race day, a finisher medal, and discounted tickets for supporters.

Fewer than 2,000 Nubian giraffes remain in the wild, and Chester Zoo hopes public support will help protect this endangered species both at home and abroad.

More about the Run for Nature fundraiser can be found here.

