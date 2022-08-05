Deeside.com > News

Chester Road in Oakenholt back open following earlier ‘police incident’

Updated: Chester Road in Oakenholt is back open following a police incident, one person has been taken to hospital.

North Wales Police said in a statement: “Chester Road in Oakenholt, Flintshire, has now re-opened in both directions following a medical incident. A man has been taken to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd for further treatment. Thank you for your patience.”

The Welsh Ambulance Service said they were called to report of an incident on Chester Road just before 11.30am.

“We sent one rapid response vehicle and an emergency ambulance to the scene, where we transported one person to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd for further treatment.” A spokesperson said.

Earlier report: Police say due to an ongoing incident, Chester Road, Oakenholt is closed in both directions.

They add, “The road may be closed for some time whilst emergency services attend, please find alternative routes & avoid the area until further notice. There are no concerns for the general public.”

A traffic report for the area states: “Road blocked and queueing traffic due to police incident on A548 Chester Road both ways at Ysgol Croes Atti Primary School. Congestion to McDonalds for Eastbound traffic and back to Oakenholt for Westbound.”

 

