Chester police release CCTV image of man they want to speak following a sex assault

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would to speak to in connection with a sexual assault in Chester.

The assault occurred at a bar on Watergate Street in the city centre at 3am on Monday 14 March.

A 21-year-old woman was leaving the toilet cubicle at Craft and Co when a man sexually touched her. He is also believed to have been with another man at the time it occurred.

The woman reported the assault and officers have since been following numerous lines of enquiry.

PC Katie Smith, of Chester local policing unit, said: “As part of our investigation I am keen to speak to the man in the CCTV image who may have information that could assist us with our enquiries.

“I would ask anyone who may know his identity or have any further information that could help with the investigation to please get in touch with us.

“I also want to encourage the man in the image to contact police as well.”

If you have information please contact Cheshire Constabulary online via or 101 quoting IML 1222117.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.