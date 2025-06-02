Chester pizzeria shortlisted for top European award

Stile Napoletano in Chester has been shortlisted for the Top 50 Pizza Europe Awards, set to take place in Madrid on Tuesday 4 June.

The awards recognise the best pizzerias outside of Italy, celebrating authenticity, innovation and culinary excellence across the continent.

This marks a return to the international stage for Stile Napoletano, which was ranked 18th in Europe and 94th globally at last year’s event. It also received the Solania Award for Best New Entry in 2024, making it the third-best pizzeria in the UK and the only one outside of London to be included in the list.

Stile Napoletano is based under the historic Rows in Chester city centre. It was founded in 2018 by Neapolitan chef Giacomo Guido, who is originally from the island of Ischia near Naples.

Giacomo gained recognition in London, where his pizzas were nominated for ‘Best Pizza in London’ in 2015 and featured in the guide Where to Eat Pizza in 2016. He was also named London Pizza Festival Champion in 2017.

The Chester restaurant specialises in Neapolitan-style pizza, using light, slow-fermented dough and a mix of organic Italian and British ingredients, cooked in a wood-fired oven.

Speaking ahead of the event, Giacomo Guido said:

“We were thrilled with the recognition we received last year and are incredibly proud to be returning to the Top 50 Pizza Europe Awards. Receiving the Best New Entry award was a huge honour, it means a great deal to know our hard work and dedication to the craft of pizza is being acknowledged on such a high-profile stage.”

“Pizza is more than food to me, it’s part of who I am. Being welcomed so warmly by the Chester community has meant everything. We’re proud to be representing the city and the UK, as we return to Madrid this summer.”