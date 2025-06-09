Chester man charged with further offences in sexual offences investigation

Merseyside Police detectives have charged a Chester man with ten further offences as part of an ongoing sexual offences investigation.

Walter Chahwanda, 33, of Plemonstall Court, Chester, remains in custody on remand.

Chahwanda was previously arrested on 27 February 2024 and again on 13 March 2025.

In March 2025, he was initially charged with eleven offences, including: rape, assault by penetration, cyber flashing, five counts of sexual activity with a female aged 13-15, sexual communication with a child, causing a child to watch an image of sexual activity, and blackmail.

As the investigation has progressed, a further ten charges have now been authorised. These involve multiple victims and include: blackmail, two counts of engaging in sexual communications with a child, six counts of malicious communications, and causing a child to view a sexual act.

Chahwanda will remain in custody ahead of a trial scheduled for September.

Police have encouraged anyone affected by sexual violence to seek help and support.

Children or young people suffering sexual or physical abuse can contact: