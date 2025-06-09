Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 9th Jun 2025

Chester man charged with further offences in sexual offences investigation

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Merseyside Police detectives have charged a Chester man with ten further offences as part of an ongoing sexual offences investigation.

Walter Chahwanda, 33, of Plemonstall Court, Chester, remains in custody on remand.

Chahwanda was previously arrested on 27 February 2024 and again on 13 March 2025.

In March 2025, he was initially charged with eleven offences, including: rape, assault by penetration, cyber flashing, five counts of sexual activity with a female aged 13-15, sexual communication with a child, causing a child to watch an image of sexual activity, and blackmail.

As the investigation has progressed, a further ten charges have now been authorised. These involve multiple victims and include: blackmail, two counts of engaging in sexual communications with a child, six counts of malicious communications, and causing a child to view a sexual act.

Chahwanda will remain in custody ahead of a trial scheduled for September.

Police have encouraged anyone affected by sexual violence to seek help and support.

Children or young people suffering sexual or physical abuse can contact:

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected] Latest News

  • Councillors urged to reject 300-home plan on Hawarden farmland
  • Pensioners earning under £35k to receive Winter Fuel Payment
  • Councillor questions enforcement of proposed Wepre Park parking plans

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Councillors urged to reject 300-home plan on Hawarden farmland

    News

    Pensioners earning under £35k to receive Winter Fuel Payment

    News

    Councillor questions enforcement of proposed Wepre Park parking plans

    News

    Council to decide on 121-home scheme in Oakenholt

    News

    Coronation Street Star Joins Theatr Clwyd Autumn Production

    News

    Flintshire groups among Police and Crime Commissioner’s Community Award winners

    News

    Hawarden High pupils shine at STEM Olympics

    News

    GPs in Wales trained to spot endometriosis earlier

    News

    STEM growth and national demand leads to raft of new jobs at Coleg Cambria

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn