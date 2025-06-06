Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 6th Jun 2025

Chester house damaged as outbuilding blaze spreads

Firefighters have spent the night dealing with an outbuilding fire which spread to an attached house in Lache, Chester.

The fire broke out on Redhill Road at around 6.54pm on Thursday, 5 June.

Crews from across the Cheshire Fire And Rescue Service area attended the incident, which involved a fully developed fire in an outbuilding.

The flames quickly spread to the roof of an attached end terrace house.

Fire engines from Chester, Ellesmere Port, Frodsham and Tarporley were initially sent to the scene, along with Chester’s aerial ladder platform and support crew.

Relief crews were later brought in from Malpas, Winsford and Chester.

Everyone inside the affected house was accounted for.

Firefighters set up a covering water jet outside to get water onto the property as quickly as possible.

They also used two hose reels to help bring the fire under control.

The aerial ladder platform was used to apply water to the roof from above, while a police cordon was established to ensure public safety around the area.

An update at 11pm confirmed that the incident had been scaled back to two fire engines, with crews continuing to use water to cool the affected areas.

By 4am on Friday morning, relief crews remained in attendance and were monitoring temperatures at the scene.

The latest update at 9.15am today (Friday, 6 June) confirmed that crews are still checking the temperature of the property, with further relief crews now in attendance.

