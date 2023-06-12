Chester drug bust: 16 year old among trio from Flint accused of peddling crack cocaine
Two Flint men and a juvenile have been arrested and charged in relation to dealing class A drugs in Chester.
Ryan Williams, 19, of Royal Drive, Flint, Haydyn Large, 19, of Maes Gwyn, Flint, are alleged to have been involved in the supply of crack cocaine.
A 16-year-old boy from the Flint area has also been charged with being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and possession with intent to supply class crack cocaine.
They appeared at Chester Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 7 June, where both Williams and Large were remanded in custody and the 16-year-old boy was bailed.
They are next set to appear at Chester Crown Court on Wednesday 5 July.
The charges relate to an investigation into drugs supply in Chester City Centre. Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News