Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 12th Jun 2023

Chester drug bust: 16 year old among trio from Flint accused of peddling crack cocaine

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Two Flint men and a juvenile have been arrested and charged in relation to dealing class A drugs in Chester. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Ryan Williams, 19, of Royal Drive, Flint, Haydyn Large, 19, of Maes Gwyn, Flint, are alleged to have been involved in the supply of crack cocaine. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A 16-year-old boy from the Flint area has also been charged with being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and possession with intent to supply class crack cocaine. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

They appeared at Chester Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 7 June, where both Williams and Large were remanded in custody and the 16-year-old boy was bailed. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

They are next set to appear at Chester Crown Court on Wednesday 5 July. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The charges relate to an investigation into drugs supply in Chester City Centre. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • State pension top-up deadline extended to April 2025
  • Heavy downpours and thundery conditions forecast throughout Monday
  • Air ambulances scrambled to emergency in Mynydd Isa

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    State pension top-up deadline extended to April 2025

    News

    Heavy downpours and thundery conditions forecast throughout Monday

    News

    Air ambulances scrambled to emergency in Mynydd Isa

    News

    Alyn and Deeside MP to lead Commons debate on stem cell transplant patients and the cost of living

    News

    Reports of a burst pipe causing water supply issues in parts of Flintshire

    News

    High School under threat as Flintshire council weighs up education options for Saltney and Broughton area

    News

    Battling blindness with play: Guide Dogs Cymru’s powerful new initiative

    News

    Big names from showjumping and horse racing to join celebrity guests at upcoming Castle festival

    News

    1 in 2 families struggle financially amidst paternity leave, says TUC

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn