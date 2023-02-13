Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 13th Feb 2023

Chester: A41 Whitchurch Road at Christleton closed due to a collision

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Motorists are facing delays as the A41 Whitchurch Road has been closed in both directions at Christleton due to a two-vehicle collision. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The closure, which stretches between Pepper Street, near the Old Trooper and Moor Lane, has caused slow traffic in the area. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service has said that one of the motorists was trapped inside their vehicle following the collision and required the assistance of firefighters to be extricated. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The road has been closed by the police as fire crews and paramedics attended to the casualty. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The road was first reported closed at 5.48am. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A traffic report for the area states: “Road closed and slow traffic due to police incident on A41 Whitchurch Road both ways between Pepper Street and Moor Lane.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​


Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • North Wales Police launches ‘Young Ambassadors Programme’ for 16-24 year olds
  • Connah’s Quay Councillor moves to clear up ‘grey areas’ around waste collections and ‘bin lid tax’
  • Man flown to hospital after mountain biking accident in Flintshire

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    North Wales Police launches ‘Young Ambassadors Programme’ for 16-24 year olds

    News

    Connah’s Quay Councillor moves to clear up ‘grey areas’ around waste collections and ‘bin lid tax’

    News

    Man flown to hospital after mountain biking accident in Flintshire

    News

    Chester Storyhouse fun-packed programme of kid’s events and activities for February half term

    News

    Future marketing pros get head start with Chartered Institute of Marketing accreditation from Wrexham Glyndwr

    News

    Glyndwr University joins Welsh Government’s quest for one million Welsh speakers by 2059

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn