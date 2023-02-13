Chester: A41 Whitchurch Road at Christleton closed due to a collision
Motorists are facing delays as the A41 Whitchurch Road has been closed in both directions at Christleton due to a two-vehicle collision.
The closure, which stretches between Pepper Street, near the Old Trooper and Moor Lane, has caused slow traffic in the area.
Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service has said that one of the motorists was trapped inside their vehicle following the collision and required the assistance of firefighters to be extricated.
The road has been closed by the police as fire crews and paramedics attended to the casualty.
The road was first reported closed at 5.48am.
A traffic report for the area states: “Road closed and slow traffic due to police incident on A41 Whitchurch Road both ways between Pepper Street and Moor Lane.”
