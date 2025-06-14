Cheshire’s Ice Cream Farm unveils new inclusive playground

The Ice Cream Farm, named Cheshire’s Visitor Attraction of the Year, has opened Ice Cream Fields, an outdoor adventure playground inspired by ice cream and designed for children of all abilities.

Set across themed zones like Chocolate Rock, Mint Marshlands, Vanilla Valley, Bubblegum Creek and Dream Berry Meadow, Ice Cream Fields invites children to climb, bounce, explore rope swings and twin zip lines above the colourful landscape.

Central to the experience is the Flavour Generator, an interactive motion‑powered arch full of ice‑cream‑themed games and surprises, while Flavour Stations release scents such as chocolate, mint and bubblegum to enhance the sensory experience.

The opening also marks 10 years since the farm’s major redevelopment. Jonathan Fell, chief executive of The Ice Cream Farm, said:

“We’ve gone even further, bringing together play, imagination and flavour in a way that’s never been done before. It’s a true celebration of everything we stand for – fun, innovation and creating magical memories.”

Inclusivity is at the heart of the new playland. Katie Lewis, managing director, explained:

“We believe play should be for everyone. That’s why we’ve included a wheelchair‑accessible roundabout, carefully considered inclusive equipment, and multi‑sensory play features like interactive games and our scent‑releasing Flavour Stations. We’re proud that Ice Cream Fields offers something for every child to enjoy – together.”

Highlights include:

• Chocolate Rock – cocoa‑coloured boulders for climbing.

• Flavour Rush – twin zip lines for shared thrills.

• Donut Dip – a soft toddler area with trampolines and slides.

• Dream Berry Meadow – rope swings, monkey bars and ice cream cone slides.

• Mint Marshlands – bounce trails and netted walkways.

• The Flavour Generator – an interactive arch responding to motion.