Cheshire Police hunt for wanted man from Chester
Cheshire police are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing Jamie Chard, a 33-year-old man from Chester who is wanted for breaching a court order.
According to the police, Chard is described as a white male, 5’8” in height, with a slim build, short brown hair and brown eyes. He is known to frequent the city centre of Chester and the Blacon area.
The authorities are urging anyone with information on Chard’s whereabouts or any sightings of the wanted man to contact Cheshire police via https://www.cheshire.police.
Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
