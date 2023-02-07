Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 7th Feb 2023

Cheshire Police hunt for wanted man from Chester

Cheshire police are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing Jamie Chard, a 33-year-old man from Chester who is wanted for breaching a court order. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

According to the police, Chard is described as a white male, 5’8” in height, with a slim build, short brown hair and brown eyes. He is known to frequent the city centre of Chester and the Blacon area. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The authorities are urging anyone with information on Chard’s whereabouts or any sightings of the wanted man to contact Cheshire police via https://www.cheshire.police.uk/police-forces/cheshire-constabulary/areas/cheshire/about-us/about-us/provide-more-information-about-an-appeal/ quoting 23000057721 or call 101. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously or call 0800 555 111. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​


