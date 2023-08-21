Cheshire: M56 closed in both directions due to police incident

An air ambulance has been called to the scene of the incident which is reported to involve a pedestrian who was on the hard shoulder.

North West Motorway Police said: "We will be closing M56 on both carriageways at j11 shortly due to a Police incident, please find an alternative route."

The M56 is currently shut in both directions at Junction 11, due to an ongoing police incident. pic.twitter.com/pWaL6aBxJy
— Runcorn Police (@PoliceRuncorn) August 21, 2023

National Highways has said: "Traffic has been temporarily held on the #M56 within J11 (#Daresbury) due to a @NWmwaypolice led incident.

There are currently delays of 30 minutes westbound and 20 minutes eastbound on approach to J11."

A traffic report for the area states: "Road blocked and queueing traffic due to police incident on M56 both ways at J11 A56 Chester Road (Preston Brook). Congestion to Just before J14 (Chester Services / Helsby) for eastbound and just before J9 (M6 Lymm interchange) for westbound."

