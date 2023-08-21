Cheshire: M56 closed in both directions due to police incident
The M56 is currently shut in both directions at Junction 11, due to an ongoing police incident.
An air ambulance has been called to the scene of the incident which is reported to involve a pedestrian who was on the hard shoulder.
North West Motorway Police said: “We will be closing M56 on both carriageways at j11 shortly due to a Police incident, please find an alternative route.”
National Highways has said: “Traffic has been temporarily held on the #M56 within J11 (#Daresbury) due to a @NWmwaypolice led incident.
There are currently delays of 30 minutes westbound and 20 minutes eastbound on approach to J11.”
A traffic report for the area states: "Road blocked and queueing traffic due to police incident on M56 both ways at J11 A56 Chester Road (Preston Brook). Congestion to Just before J14 (Chester Services / Helsby) for eastbound and just before J9 (M6 Lymm interchange) for westbound."
