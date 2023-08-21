Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 21st Aug 2023

Cheshire: M56 closed in both directions due to police incident

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The M56 is currently shut in both directions at Junction 11, due to an ongoing police incident. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

An air ambulance has been called to the scene of the incident which is reported to involve a pedestrian who was on the hard shoulder. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

North West Motorway Police said: “We will be closing M56 on both carriageways at j11 shortly due to a Police incident, please find an alternative route.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

National Highways has said: “Traffic has been temporarily held on the #M56 within J11 (#Daresbury) due to a @NWmwaypolice led incident. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

There are currently delays of 30 minutes westbound and 20 minutes eastbound on approach to J11.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A traffic report for the area states: “Road blocked and queueing traffic due to police incident on M56 both ways at J11 A56 Chester Road (Preston Brook). Congestion to Just before J14 (Chester Services / Helsby) for eastbound and just before J9 (M6 Lymm interchange) for westbound.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Flintshire: Collision on A55 westbound causing long delays
  • Flintshire Council blocks conversion of historic chapel
  • Deeside’s soggy mop stench – “significant lines of enquiry now being pursued” says Flintshire Council

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Flintshire: Collision on A55 westbound causing long delays

    News

    Flintshire Council blocks conversion of historic chapel

    News

    Deeside’s soggy mop stench – “significant lines of enquiry now being pursued” says Flintshire Council

    News

    Nurse Lucy Letby sentenced to whole life order after “cruel, calculated and cynical campaign of child murder” at Countess of Chester Hospital

    News

    Moel Famau and Loggerheads Country Park gearing up for busy bank holiday weekend

    News

    Paddleboarding teens’ River Dee rescue underlines importance of going properly equipped with safety gear

    News

    Housing market: Average UK asking price has fallen by over £7,000 this month, according to Rightmove data

    News

    Wrexham ranked top university in Wales for teaching in National Student Survey

    News

    Off to Creamfields? Experts share their top advice for a fun and safe weekend

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn