Changes to where you can pick up free COVID-19 home testing kits in Deeside from Monday

From Monday you will no longer be able to pick up lateral flow COVID-19 home testing kits from the two Deeside Covid testing centres.

The Deeside Industrial Estate and Connah’s Quay, Civic Hall testing centres have been giving out free Lateral Flow Device (LFD) kits to anyone who required them.

The health board has said this will come to an end on Monday, July 12, the two sites will be open for PCR testing only from 8am to 8pm, seven days a week.

There are no changes to all the other locations in Deeside and Flintshire where LFD kits can be picked up free of charge. (listed below)

A post on the Betsi Cadawaldr Health Board Facebook page states: “From Monday 12 July, the COVID-19 testing locations at Deeside Industrial Estate and Connah’s Quay, Civic Hall will no longer offer lateral flow self-testing kit collection. These sites will open for PCR testing only from 8am-8pm, seven days a week.”

About 1 in 3 people with coronavirus do not have symptoms but can still infect others.

Getting tested regularly is the only way to know if you have the virus.

If people test positive and self-isolate, it helps stop the virus spreading.

LFD tests will be available for collection at the following Aura libraries and leisure centres.

Broughton Library (CH4 0QQ): Mon and Wed 9am-1pm and 2pm–5pm / Thurs 2pm–6pm / Fri 2pm – 5pm / Sat 9am – 1pm.

Buckley Library (CH7 2EF): Mon, Wed and Fri 9am-5pm / Tues and Thurs 9am-6pm / Sat 9am-1pm.

Connah’s Quay Library (CH5 4HA): Mon and Tues 9am-6pm / Wed, Thurs and Fri 9am-5pm / Saturday 9am-1pm.

Flint Library (CH6 5AP): Mon, Wed and Fri 9am-5pm / Tues and Thurs 9am-6pm / Sat 9am-1pm

Holywell Library (CH8 7UZ): Mon, Wed, Thurs and Fri 9am-5pm / Tues 9am-6pm / Sat 9am-1pm.

Mold Library (CH7 1AP): Mon and Thurs 9am-6pm / Tues, Wed and Fri 9am-5pm / Sat 9am-1pm.

Mobile Library Service – see here for dates and times of scheduled visits

Jade Jones Pavilion Flint (CH6 5ER): Sun 1pm-4pm.

These new collection points are in addition to:

Flintshire Connects offices: Monday to Friday 9am to 4.30pm

• Buckley (CH7 2EF)

• Connah’s Quay (CH5 4HA)

• Flint (CH6 5BD)

• Holywell (CH8 7TD)

• Mold (CH7 1AP)

The LFD tests can provide results in around 30 minutes.

Instructions on how to use the tests and record the results are included with the kits.

A Flintshire Council spokesperson said: “If you are unable to collect testing kits in person, you can?order them for home delivery at https://gov.wales/get- rapid-lateral-flow-covid-19- tests-if-you-do-not-have- symptoms”

“Please do not use an LFD test if you are experiencing any of the main symptoms of COVID-19: a new continuous cough; a high temperature; loss of or change to sense of smell or taste. Self-isolate immediately (along with the rest of your household) and book a PCR test at https://www.gov.uk/get- coronavirus-test”

“You can also get a free PCR test if you have a wider range of flu like symptoms, without having to self-isolate while you are waiting for your result to come back. Find out more about these wider symptoms at https://bcuhb.nhs.wales/covid- 19/test-trace-protect/testing- broader-covid-19-symptoms/ wider-symptom-testing-faq/”

Free rapid COVID-19 tests are now available to collect at pharmacies, find out if a pharmacy near you is offering this service https://gov.wales/get-rapid- lateral-flow-covid-19-tests- if-you-do-not-have-symptoms