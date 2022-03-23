Chancellor unveils rise in National Insurance threshold and cut in fuel duty from 6pm today

The Chancellor has delivered his spring statement in the Commons this afternoon as figures published earlier today showed inflation rose to a 30-year high.

Rishi Sunak announced a number of measures aimed at helping households with the cost of living crisis.

He said sanctions against Russia will not be cost-free for people at home, and that “Putin’s invasion presents a risk to our economic recovery – as it does to countries all around the world.”

Sunak said that global supply chain issues following the pandemic, as well as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, “are driving up the cost of living for families across the UK.”

He announced that fuel duty for petrol and diesel will be cut by 5p per litre from 6pm tonight.

He also announced that National Insurance starting thresholds will rise to £12,570 from July, meaning people across the UK will keep more of what they earn before they start paying personal taxes.

The cut, worth over £6 billion, will benefit almost 30 million working people with a typical employee saving over £330 in the year from July.

He announced the doubling of the Household Support Fund to £1 billion to “help those families most in need.”

He also pledged to cut the basic rate of income tax by 1p in the pound in 2024, when the OBR expect inflation to be back under control, debt falling sustainably and the economy growing.

The cut is worth £5 billion for workers, savers and pensioners and will be the first cut to the basic rate in 16 years.

And the scrapping of VAT on renewable energy sources to help homeowners to reduce their energy costs, saving £1,000 in tax and £300 in energy costs per year.

Delivering the Spring Statement, Chancellor Rishi Sunak said:

“This statement puts billions back into the pockets of people across the UK and delivers the biggest net cut to personal taxes in over a quarter of a century.”

“Like our actions against Russia, I have been able to do this because of our strong economy and the difficult but responsible decisions I have had to make to rebuild our finances following the pandemic.”

“Cutting taxes means people have immediate help with the rising cost of living, businesses have better conditions to invest and grow tomorrow, and people keep more of what they earn for years to come.”

Welsh Conservative Shadow Minister for Finance and Member of the Welsh Parliament for Monmouth, Peter Fox MS, said:

“The Chancellor has made it clear today he has a clear plan to tackle the cost of living by protecting jobs, growing the economy and leaving more money in people’s pockets to support family budgets. I particularly welcome the action by the Chancellor to cut fuel duty after our campaign to support hard-working Welsh families.

“However, whilst the UK Conservative Government is taking steps to support families, Labour minister in Cardiff Bay continue to play politics with the cost of living.

“We need to see more action and less words from them. If Labour in Wales were serious about easing the financial pressures on Welsh families, Labour ministers would use devolved levers and cut income tax in Wales.

“In stark contrast to Rishi Sunak in cutting the cost of politics, Labour and their nationalist coalition partners are looking to increase the number of unknown politicians in the Cardiff Bay bubble.

“The additional £12 million a year would be better spent on hundreds of extra nurses and doctors a year to tackle Wales’ NHS waiting time crises and ambulance responses times.

“Once again, Labour ministers have their priorities wrong.”