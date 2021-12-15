Cashless payment system approved to make parking in Flintshire easier

Senior councillors have approved the introduction of a new cashless payment system to make parking in Flintshire easier.

The county is currently the only part of North Wales where drivers have a single option to pay by cash in council-owned car parks.

A report was presented to Flintshire Council’s cabinet on Tuesday (December 15, 2021) seeking members’ backing to improve customer experience by partnering up with parking app company PayByPhone.

It will mean people can pay via the app using a credit or debit card, as well as Apple Pay or Google Pay.

Parking time can also be extended at any stage and from any location, without drivers having to return to a pay and display machine.

Addressing his colleagues at the virtual meeting, Labour cabinet member for streetscene Glyn Banks said: “When car parking fees were initially introduced in 2015 the only method of payment was via coins at pay and display machines located into car parks.

“This is about how to improve the customer experience with options for a cashless payment solution as an alternative to pay and display.

“This will be great for people like myself who go out and then realise they have no cash with them or any coins.

“Once they’ve downloaded the app, which only initially takes a couple of minutes, then they can pay via the phone.

“It’s important to say the option is still there for anyone who wants to pay by coins as the machines are staying.”

Cllr Banks said the council will not incur any set-up costs for the new system.

However, a sum of £6,000 will need to be spent to update existing parking orders.

Customers will also be charged a six pence transaction fee when they use the new payment method.

Cabinet members unanimously back the introduction of cashless payments at the meeting.

