Posted: Tue 17th Jun 2025

Care Inspectorate Wales seeks views on Flintshire children’s social services

Care Inspectorate Wales (CIW) is inviting residents of Flintshire to share their experiences of the local children’s social services ahead of an improvement check taking place next month.

The inspection, scheduled for July, will assess how well Flintshire County Council is carrying out its duties and responsibilities under current social care legislation.

The check is being carried out on behalf of Welsh Ministers and will focus on the authority’s delivery of support and protection services for children and families.

CIW is asking people who receive care and support from Flintshire’s children’s social services department to take part in an anonymous survey.

Feedback is being gathered to inform the inspection and help identify strengths and areas for development.

Two survey versions are available online: a standard form and an easy-read version to ensure wider accessibility.

Both are open until 5pm on Tuesday 9 July.

According to CIW, the findings from the improvement check will be published later in the year in a public letter on its website.

The review is part of CIW’s regular inspection programme and covers how well local authorities across Wales meet their legal obligations, safeguard children, and provide effective, person-centred support.

Flintshire County Council provides a range of services through its children’s social care department, including child protection, fostering and adoption, and support for young people with additional needs.

The improvement check is expected to consider how these services are delivered and whether they align with the expectations set out in Welsh legislation.

Residents can access the surveys through the Care Inspectorate Wales website or directly via the following links:

Survey for people who use social services (External link)

Easy read survey for people who use social services (External link)

The National Inspectorate said it would be grateful for feedback from as many service users as possible before the 9 July deadline.

