Cancer remains leading cause of death in Wales, new report reveals

Cancer continues to be the leading cause of death in Wales, accounting for one in four deaths in 2024, according to new official statistics.

The latest figures from the Welsh Cancer Intelligence and Surveillance Unit (WCISU) reveal that lung, bowel, prostate, and female breast cancers made up four in ten (43%) of all cancer deaths last year.

Lung cancer alone accounted for nearly one in five cancer deaths (19%), although lung cancer mortality has declined steadily among men over the past two decades.

But, mortality among women has remained largely unchanged, reflecting the complex interaction between historical smoking patterns, late-stage diagnoses, and improved survival rates.

In 2024, bowel cancer had the second-highest number of cancer deaths, after lung cancer.

According to the figures, female breast cancer shows a “plateauing of mortality rates in the post-pandemic years, compared to a general decrease pre-pandemic.”

Prostate cancers accounted for 7% of all cancer deaths (13% of male cancers), making it the 3rd leading cause of cancer mortality overall and 2nd leading cause for men.

Wide inequalities in cancer death rates

Worryingly, cancer mortality rates remain higher in the most deprived areas of Wales compared to the least deprived areas in Wales, with no real improvements over the reported period.

In 2024, the cancer death rate in the most deprived areas was 52% higher than in the least deprived.

Over half of all cancer deaths in Wales are in people aged 75 and over.

This has been steadily rising from 48% in 2002 to 57% in 2024, as the population of Wales continues to age.

The picture of cancer mortality post-pandemic and the impact it has had on early screening and missed intervention remains unclear.

However health officials have warned that the lasting effects of the pandemic – especially among those now presenting with more advanced disease — may continue to influence mortality trends in the coming years.

Official response

Professor Dyfed Wyn Huws, Director of WCISU, said today’s data shows the importance of early screening and diagnosis, particularly for bowel and breast cancers.

He added that research shows that up to four in ten cases of cancer are potentially preventable – highlighting the importance of early intervention.

“Our new report shows that cancer continues to be the leading cause of death in Wales, accounting for one in four of all deaths,” said Professor Dyfed Wyn Huws.

“Over half of all cancer deaths occur in those aged 75 and over.

“Four cancers – lung, bowel, prostate and female breast – accounted for over four in ten (or 43 per cent) of all cancer deaths in Wales last year.

“Lung cancer caused more deaths than any other type of cancer.

“Inequalities remain stark. Overall cancer mortality is higher in the most deprived areas of Wales compared to the least deprived areas.

“There has been no real improvement from 2002 to 2024. The rate in the most deprived areas was one-and-a-half times (or 52 per cent) higher than in the least deprived areas in 2024.

“The inequalities were much wider for lung cancer alone, with lung cancer mortality rates two-and-a-half times (or 147 per cent) higher in the most deprived areas.

“In too many parts of Wales, the building blocks of health and wellbeing – such as healthy homes, good jobs, enough money to pay bills, connections with people in our communities, education and skills, and safe and clean environments – are not strong enough or are missing altogether.

“This leads to poorer health and lives being cut short, creating or worsening health inequalities (differences in health between groups of people and communities).”