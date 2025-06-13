Cable theft causes rail delays through Shotton

Rail services through Shotton are facing disruption today after signalling cables were stolen in the area.

Transport for Wales has advised that trains must run at reduced speed on all lines passing through Shotton due to the theft, which has caused a signalling fault.

As a result, services may be cancelled or delayed, with disruption expected to continue until 6pm this evening.

A statement on the Transport for Wales website said, “We have been made aware of a signalling problem at Shotton. For safety, train services will be running more slowly than normal through the area and as a reduced service so please expect some delays and cancellations to your journey.”

To help passengers complete their journeys, replacement buses are operating from Chester and Llandudno Junction from 10.30am until further notice. Operators include Pats, Keanes, and Llew Jones.

Transport for Wales warned that road transport will take longer than rail services and advised passengers to allow extra time for their journeys.

Further updates will be published once more information is received from Network Rail technicians.

“We’re sorry for the disruption to your journey today,” the statement added.