Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 13th Jun 2025

Cable theft causes rail delays through Shotton

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Rail services through Shotton are facing disruption today after signalling cables were stolen in the area.

Transport for Wales has advised that trains must run at reduced speed on all lines passing through Shotton due to the theft, which has caused a signalling fault.

As a result, services may be cancelled or delayed, with disruption expected to continue until 6pm this evening.

A statement on the Transport for Wales website said, “We have been made aware of a signalling problem at Shotton. For safety, train services will be running more slowly than normal through the area and as a reduced service so please expect some delays and cancellations to your journey.”

To help passengers complete their journeys, replacement buses are operating from Chester and Llandudno Junction from 10.30am until further notice. Operators include Pats, Keanes, and Llew Jones.

Transport for Wales warned that road transport will take longer than rail services and advised passengers to allow extra time for their journeys.

Further updates will be published once more information is received from Network Rail technicians.

“We’re sorry for the disruption to your journey today,” the statement added.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected] Latest News

  • Alyn and Deeside MP Mark Tami knighted in King birthday honours list
  • MBE surprise for Flintshire choir leader Ann Atkinson
  • Queensferry’s part-built Starbucks drive-thru looks to be finally coming down

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Alyn and Deeside MP Mark Tami knighted in King birthday honours list

    News

    MBE surprise for Flintshire choir leader Ann Atkinson

    News

    Queensferry’s part-built Starbucks drive-thru looks to be finally coming down

    News

    Flintshire tenants facing increase in communal heating costs

    News

    Flintshire social housing mould complaints double in three years

    News

    Mountain rescue couple from Mold awarded MBEs

    News

    Police issue warning over online speculation after Mold incident

    News

    Police Inspector departs after tackling crime in Flintshire

    News

    State-of-the-art ambulance coordination hub unveiled in St Asaph

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn