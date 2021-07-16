Burst water main affecting supplies parts of Shotton – “you may experience low pressure or no water”

A burst water main is affecting supplies in parts of Shotton according to Welsh Water.

Householders have been told they may “experience low pressure or no water.”

The water main is expected to be fixed during the morning.

The water company posted a message during the early hours of this morning, it says:

“Burst main affecting the Shotton area of Deeside.

Our team on the site.

We’re aware of a burst on our network which is affecting the Water Supply to this area.

Until the pipe is fixed, you may experience low pressure or no water.

We expect all supplies to be fully restored by later this morning.

Further updates will be provided here when we have more information.

We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”