Buckley railway station crossing to be replaced with temporary footbridge

A temporary footbridge will be installed at Buckley Railway Station to replace the existing level crossing, which is being closed for safety reasons.

Flintshire County Council has granted prior approval for the structure, following an application from Network Rail.

The footbridge is expected to remain in place for up to three years while long-term solutions to address risks at the crossing are developed.

The crossing has been closed under section 119a of the Highways Act 1980 due to what Network Rail describes as an ongoing health and safety risk to users.

In a letter submitted with the application, Sonny Robinson, a senior town planner at Network Rail, wrote: “Unfortunately, the risks at the level crossing cannot be mitigated while a permanent solution is delivered, and therefore it is imperative to provide a suitable intervention to cover the interim period.”

The footbridge will use a standard temporary design employed nationally and will be constructed entirely on Network Rail operational land.

The bridge is utilitarian in appearance and intended only as a stopgap measure until a permanent scheme can be put in place.

Network Rail stated the location of the structure is fixed due to the need to maintain access across the tracks, and that its siting does not affect the amenity of the surrounding neighbourhood.

The project is being carried out under powers granted by the Wrexham, Mold & Connah’s Quay Railway Act 1883 and the Railways Clauses Consolidation Act 1845, which continue to authorise infrastructure works by railway operators.

The council noted that the structure meets permitted development criteria under Part 11 of the Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development Order) 1995, and that the location and appearance of the bridge are acceptable.

Other ancillary works on Network Rail land fall under separate permitted development rules.

Network Rail previously worked with Flintshire County Council on the “Access for All” footbridge at Flint Railway Station under similar planning provisions.