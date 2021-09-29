Buckley: Police appeal for help identifying ‘individuals in relation to a public order offence’

North Wales Police have called on the public for help identifying ‘individuals in relation to a public order offence’ which took place in Buckley earlier this month.

Officers have released two images that show a group of eight youngsters walking along the pavement and road.

Police say a ‘public order offence’ took place on Mold Road in Buckley at around 7pm on Saturday September 11.

In an update on the forces South Flintshire Facebook page a spokesperson said: “An incident took place on Mold Road in Buckley on 11th September 2021 at approximately 7pm.”

“We are appealing for anyone who is able to identify the individuals in the attached images in relation to a public order offence.”

“Anyone who is able to identify these individuals or has any information which may help the investigation is asked to call 101 or contact us via our website https://orlo.uk/xtdVJ quoting crime reference number Z134807.”