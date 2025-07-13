Broughton United Under-6s partner with JustGiving for new kit

Broughton United Under-6s have announced a new partnership with JustGiving, the UK’s leading online charity fundraising platform.

The young team raised funds through a JustGiving crowdfunding campaign to buy their new team kit.

Rather than featuring a sponsor logo, the team chose to dedicate the prime shirt-front space to raising awareness for charity causes.

Head Coach Dave Smith said: “We’re proud to partner with JustGiving. We share their goal of giving back to the community and making a real difference to help others. It’s about more than football, it’s about teaching the kids the value of helping those in need.”

The partnership shows how grassroots sport can inspire young players to contribute positively to their communities.

