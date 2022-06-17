Broughton built Lancaster Bomber to perform Armed Forces Day flypast over Wrexham on Saturday

A Broughton-built Lancaster bomber will perform a flypast over Wrexham on Saturday (June 18) as the city hosts Wales Armed Forces Day.

Thousands of visitors from across Wales are expected at the celebration of the armed forces both past and present.

The big day will see a parade of 300 marching servicemen and veterans, the fly past, by the City of Lincoln Lancaster Bomber is set to take place at 1.38pm.

The Battle of Britain Flight Lancaster is one of only two remaining in an airworthy condition out of the 7,377 that were built. The other is owned by the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum.

PA474 rolled off the production line at the Vickers Armstrong Broughton factory at Hawarden Airfield on 31 May 1945.

Built just after the war in Europe had come to end it was prepared for use against the Japanese as part of the ‘Tiger Force’ – the war in the Far East ended before the plane was deployed.

After coming out of storage PA474 was converted for photo reconnaissance work; modifications for these duties included being stripped back to a bare metal silver finish and all gun turrets were removed, it was then assigned to aerial survey duties with No 82 Squadron in East and South Africa from September 1948 until February 1952. PA474 was grounded in 1964 in preparation for display at the RAF Museum. Wing Commander D’Arcy, the Commanding Officer of 44 Squadron (then flying Vulcans at RAF Waddington) asked permission for PA474 to be transferred into the care of the Squadron.