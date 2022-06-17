Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 17th Jun 2022

Updated: Fri 17th Jun

Broughton built Lancaster Bomber to perform Armed Forces Day flypast over Wrexham on Saturday

A Broughton-built Lancaster bomber will perform a flypast over Wrexham on Saturday (June 18) as the city hosts Wales Armed Forces Day.

Thousands of visitors from across Wales are expected at the celebration of the armed forces both past and present.

The big day will see a parade of 300 marching servicemen and veterans, the fly past, by the City of Lincoln Lancaster Bomber is set to take place at 1.38pm.

The Battle of Britain Flight Lancaster is one of only two remaining in an airworthy condition out of the 7,377 that were built. The other is owned by the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum.

PA474 rolled off the production line at the Vickers Armstrong Broughton factory at Hawarden Airfield on 31 May 1945.

Built just after the war in Europe had come to end it was prepared for use against the Japanese as part of the ‘Tiger Force’ – the war in the Far East ended before the plane was deployed.

After coming out of storage PA474 was converted for photo reconnaissance work; modifications for these duties included being stripped back to a bare metal silver finish and all gun turrets were removed, it was then assigned to aerial survey duties with No 82 Squadron in East and South Africa from September 1948 until February 1952.

PA474 was grounded in 1964 in preparation for display at the RAF Museum.

Wing Commander D’Arcy, the Commanding Officer of 44 Squadron (then flying Vulcans at RAF Waddington) asked permission for PA474 to be transferred into the care of the Squadron.

A restoration programme began on the Lancaster and by 1966 work was progressing well, permission to fly PA474 regularly was granted in 1967, whilst restoration continued.

Armed Forces Day – Wrexham 

Throughout the day everyone is free to enjoy the exhibitions, chat with the representatives of all three armed services and enjoy the displays.

The event takes place on Llwyn Isaf and Queens Square and with lots to see and do, starting with a parade of 300 from Bodhyfryd at 10.30 am led by the Royal Welsh Band accompanied by the Queens Dragoon Guards Farrier Major Mark Holland with the regimental mascot L.Cpl Jones a Welsh Mountain Pony and the Royal Welsh Goat Major Sergeant Mark Jackson and Shenkin IV the regimental goat. The rest of the parade will march closely behind.

They’ll leave Bodhyfryd and march along Chester Street, High Street, Hope Street, Queens Street, Lambpit Street, left under the arch and onto Llwyn Isaf where they’ll come to attention for the official opening ceremony.

Speeches will be given by the Mayor of Wrexham, Cllr Brian Cameron, who will welcome everyone to the event, Cllr Beverley Parry Roberts, Armed Forces Champion, who will thank the Armed Forces Community and Brigadier Andrew Dawes CBE, Commander 160th (Welsh) Brigade and head of the Army in Wales, followed by the National Anthems.

Then its eyes to the skied for the Battle of Britain Flight Lancaster Bomber for the 13.38 fly past

Entertainment on the Band Stand:
11:30 – 12:15 – Ifton Colliery Band
12:15 – 13:00 – Rhos Male Voice Choir
13:00 – 13:45 – Royal Welsh Band
13:45 – 15:45 – The Big Beat

Corner of Hope Street and Henblas Street:
11.00 – 12.00 RAF Cadet Band
12.00 – 12.30 Royal Welch Fusiliers Corps of Drums Volunteers
12.30 – 13.30 Gwent and Powys ACF Band

At 3.45 there will be closing ceremony speeches by the Mayor, Cllr Brian Cameron and Air Commodore Adrian (Dai) Williams OBE ADC RAF Air Officer Wales, who is originally from Denbigh. Short Sunset ceremony by the Royal Welsh band and march off.

 

 



