A494 Aston Hill: Eastbound off slip closed following a collision
A collision has caused the temporary closure of the Plough Lane eastbound off slip on A494 Aston Hill.
Emergency services are currently on scene to attend to the incident.
No further details have been released at this time.
⚠️ Warning ⚠️
❗ Collision ❗#A494 Aston Hill (Plough Lane eastbound off slip temporary closed) ⛔
Emergency services are on scene. pic.twitter.com/vKqD7PBeQV
— Traffic Wales North & Mid (@TrafficWalesN) January 30, 2023
