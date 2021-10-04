Arriva bus drivers at Hawarden depot set for pay dispute strike action ballot

Nearly 400 Arriva bus drivers across North Wales are being balloted for strike action in a dispute with their employer overpay.

Unite members based at North Wales depots including Hawarden, Wrexham and Rhyl will take part in the ballot.

If Unite members vote for strike action, bus services across the region will be seriously disrupted.

Unite Regional Officer, Jo Goodchild commented; “Arriva’s refusal to put forward an adequate pay increase means Unite has no choice but to ballot for industrial action.”

“Our bus drivers have been true heroes during the pandemic.”

“They have played a crucial in keeping the country moving, ensuring our hospital staff and other key workers were able to get to work during the pandemic.”

“Disgracefully despite all their efforts they have been subjected to verbal abuse, sometimes even physical abuse from passengers whilst trying to ensure everybody’s safety whilst travelling on board the vehicles.”

“Low pay and tough working conditions have led to a significant number of bus driver shortages across North Wales and the public is facing bus services being cut on a weekly basis. ”

“This is all down to Arriva and other companies simply not paying the rate for the job. ”

“Our members have had enough. It is time for Arriva to stop the rot, think again and give our members the decent pay award they deserve”.

The ballot of the bus drivers across 6 North Wales depots opens on Monday 11 October 2021 and closes on Tuesday 26 October.

If the workers vote in favour of industrial action, strikes could start as early as November 2021