Appeal launched after housing plans refused next to groundworks company in Sandycroft

An appeal has been launched after plans to build houses next to a groundworks business in Flintshire were refused.

Cheshire Tarmac and Driveways Ltd applied in November 2020 to build six properties on land at Station Road in Sandycroft.

The family-owned firm which specialises in tarmac and paving is currently based at the site, but looking to move to a larger premises.

However, permission for the scheme was refused by officers from Flintshire Council in September last year after Natural Resources Wales said there was an “unacceptable risk” of the site being flooded.

Concerns were also raised about noise levels because of the proposed houses being located next to Sandycroft Industrial Estate.

The company has now appealed to Planning and Environment Decisions Wales in a bid to have the ruling overturned.

In an appeal statement, planning agents acting on the firm’s behalf claimed the economic benefits of the proposals would outweigh any harm.

They said: “Whilst the site is recognised as being within a flood zone it is for a planning judgement to determine the benefits of the proposal against the perceived flood risk.

“Given that the site is previously developed land covered by hardstanding, it’s redevelopment will not lead to an increased risk of flooding elsewhere.

“As outlined in numerous appeal decisions, Flintshire Council do not currently retain a suitable housing land supply.

“Significant weight is therefore given to boosting the development of new sustainable housing developments.”

They added: “The significant economic and social benefits of the proposal would significantly outweigh a very low impact on flood risk to the surrounding area.

“The issue of noise was covered by correspondence with the case officer in which it was confirmed that the council were happy to condition this as part of any decision.”

A decision will be made on the appeal by a planning inspector appointed by the Welsh Government at a later date.

