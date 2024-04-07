Appeal for information on 63-year-old man missing in Chester

Cheshire Police have intensified their search for Michael Morris, a 63-year-old man from Chester, missing since Tuesday, 2 April 2024.

Mr Morris was last seen in the Volunteer Street area around 4:50 pm.

Described as white, 5’8” tall, of slim build, with thinning hair, he was wearing dark jeans, brown shoes, and a dark blue jacket at the time of his disappearance. There are concerns he may be struggling with memory issues.

In an effort to aid in the search, Cheshire Police have released additional CCTV images capturing Mr Morris at the Boots store on Foregate Street, Chester.

The images show him arriving at the store just before 5:10 pm and leaving shortly after 5:30 pm on the day he was last seen.

Mr Morris is known to have connections in the Great Barrow and Tarvin areas of Chester, as well as Ellesmere Port.

Inspector Dan Knox said:

“Michael has now been missing for five days and we are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“Enquiries have been ongoing to trace his whereabouts and we are appealing for members of the public to get in touch with us if they believe they have seen him.

“The same goes for anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage of him since he was reported missing.

“Anyone with any information which may aid in us finding Michael can report it to us via cheshire.police.uk/tell-us, or call 101, quoting IML-1791886.”