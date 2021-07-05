Appeal for information after Flintshire MP’s office targeted in criminal damage incident

Police have appealed for information after an MP’s office was targeted in a criminal damage incident in Mold.

The front door of Delyn MP Rob Roberts Chester Street office was damaged after an attempt was made to break the glass sometime over the weekend.

Writing on his Facebook page, Rob Roberts said: “Criminal damage is NOT acceptable. At some point over the weekend somebody has tried to smash the glass on my front door.”

“These actions are wreckless [sic] and dangerous. This has been reported to the police and we will be reviewing our CCTV.”

“If anybody has any information please contact the police using 101.”

A North Wales Police spokesperson said: “We received a call at 10.06am today (Monday) reporting an incident of criminal damage at the Conservative Party Constituency Office on Chester Street, Mold.”

“Anyone with any information which can assist our enquiries should contact us on 101 or via live webchat quoting reference Z096188.”

Rob Roberts will retake his seat in Parliament following a 6-week suspension for sexual harassment.

He was the Conservative MP for Delyn when an Independent Expert Panel (IEP) banned him from the Commons at the end of May.

The panel found he’d made repeated and unwanted sexual advances towards a former member of staff, as well as inappropriate comments of a sexual nature.

The whip was withdrawn from the Delyn MP and he will now sit as an independent MP, for the time being.

There have been calls for him to step down, most notably from Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg.