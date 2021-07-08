Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 8th Jul 2021

Appeal for help locating Chester man who was last seen in North Wales on Wednesday evening

An appeal has been launched to help find a missing 31-year-old man from Chester who was last seen in North Wales yesterday.

Sean Sweetman was reported missing on Wednesday afternoon.

It’s understood his Black Peugeot 2008 pinged ANPR cameras in Rhyl at around 10pm on Wednesday.

A post shared on Facebook states:

“Has anyone been in contact with or seen Sean Sweetman in the last 12 hours?”“

“We need to locate him as a matter of urgency so if you have, please contact myself or his brother Kieran Sweetman – anything no matter how small may help.”

“Last known location in North Wales – specifically towards Rhyl area driving a Peugeot 2008 Black. PF66DUY.”

If you have any information which may help police locate Sean, call 101 quoting reference ML 1032000.



