Alyn and Deeside MP Mark Tami knighted in King birthday honours list

Local MP Mark Tami has been awarded a knighthood in King Charles III’s 2025 Birthday Honours list.

The Labour MP for Alyn and Deeside said the award was “a very big surprise” and was ”deeply honoured” in a statement to LabourList.

The Alyn and Deeside MP has been recognised for his political and public service work.

Sir Mark was born in Enfield on 3 October 1962. He attended Enfield Grammar School and studied history at the University of Wales, Swansea. Before becoming an MP, he served as National Head of Policy for the Amicus trade union.

He was first elected to represent Alyn and Deeside in the 2001 general election, following the retirement of former MP Barry Jones.

Since July 2024, Sir Mark has served as Deputy Government Chief Whip in the House of Commons.

He has led several campaigns during his parliamentary career, including a cross-party effort in 2020 that ended a nine-week wait for Universal Credit payments for people reaching state pension age.